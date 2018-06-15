Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, June 15 2018
Newly appointed Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Development Avetik Eloyan was presented to the Government's staff
Image Code: MHM0122756
Newly appointed Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Development Avetik Eloyan was presented to the Government's staff
Image Code: MHM0122757
Newly appointed Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Development Avetik Eloyan was presented to the Government's staff
Image Code: MHM0122758
Newly appointed Chairman of the State Committee for Urban Development Avetik Eloyan
Friday, June 15 2018
A press conference ahead of the 15th Yerevan International Film Festival ‘Golden Apricot’ took place at the AGBU
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook