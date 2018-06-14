Archive
Thursday, June 14 2018
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a visit to the Monastery of the Armenian Apostolic Church within the framework of his official visit to Moscow, Russia
Image Code: MHM0122731
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a visit to the Monastery of the Armenian Apostolic Church within the framework of his official visit to Moscow, Russia
Image Code: MHM0122732
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a visit to the Monastery of the Armenian Apostolic Church within the framework of his official visit to Moscow, Russia
Image Code: MHM0122733
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan lights candles at the Monastery of the Armenian Apostolic Church within the framework of his official visit to Moscow, Russia
Image Code: MHM0122734
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a visit to the museum of the Monastery of the Armenian Apostolic Church within the framework of his official visit to Moscow, Russia
Image Code: MHM0122735
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a visit to the museum of the Monastery of the Armenian Apostolic Church within the framework of his official visit to Moscow, Russia
Image Code: MHM0122736
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a visit to the museum of the Monastery of the Armenian Apostolic Church within the framework of his official visit to Moscow, Russia
Image Code: MHM0122737
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a visit to the St. Grigor Narekatsi School within the framework of his official visit to Moscow, Russia
Image Code: MHM0122738
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a visit to the St. Grigor Narekatsi School within the framework of his official visit to Moscow, Russia
Image Code: MHM0122739
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a visit to the St. Grigor Narekatsi School within the framework of his official visit to Moscow, Russia
Image Code: MHM0122740
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a visit to the Monastery of the Armenian Apostolic Church within the framework of his official visit to Moscow, Russia
Image Code: MHM0122741
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a visit to the Monastery of the Armenian Apostolic Church within the framework of his official visit to Moscow, Russia
Image Code: MHM0122742
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a visit to the Monastery of the Armenian Apostolic Church within the framework of his official visit to Moscow, Russia
Image Code: MHM0122743
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a visit to the Monastery of the Armenian Apostolic Church within the framework of his official visit to Moscow, Russia
Thursday, June 14 2018
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a visit to the Central Museum of the Great Patriotic War within the framework of his official visit to Moscow, Russia
Wednesday, June 13 2018
President of Russia Vladimir Putin received RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Kremlin, Moscow
