Wednesday, June 13 2018
Official mascot of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Zabivaka welcomes the Armenian delegation headed by the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Moscow, Russia
Image Code: MHM0122718
Image Code: MHM0122719
Wednesday, June 13 2018
President of Russia Vladimir Putin received RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Kremlin, Moscow
Wednesday, June 13 2018
Jirair Sefilian and his friends were released after the trial from the Court of Appeal of Yerevan, Armenia
