Friday, June 08 2018
Aram Khachaturian's ‘Spartacus’ ballet dedicated to the 115th anniversary of Aram Khachaturian took place at the Armenian National Academic Theatre of Opera and Ballet named after Al. Spendiaryan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0122652
Image Code: MHM0122653
Image Code: MHM0122654
Image Code: MHM0122655
Image Code: MHM0122656
Image Code: MHM0122657
A protest action against the hardened morals took place at the Artists' Union of Armenia
