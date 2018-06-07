Archive
Thursday, June 07 2018
Three heroes of the 'Aurora' Prize Sunitha Krishnan, Tomas Gonzalez and Castillo Kyaw Hla Aung paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial
Image Code: MHM0122617
Image Code: MHM0122618
Image Code: MHM0122619
Image Code: MHM0122620
Image Code: MHM0122621
Image Code: MHM0122622
Three heroes of the 'Aurora' Prize Sunitha Krishnan, Tomas Gonzalez and Castillo Kyaw Hla Aung paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial
Image Code: MHM0122623
Image Code: MHM0122624
Image Code: MHM0122625
Image Code: MHM0122626
Presentation of Hayk Demoyan’s book entitled the ‘Armenian Legacy in America. 400 Years of Heritage’ took place at the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute
Image Code: MHM0122627
Presentation of Hayk Demoyan’s book entitled the ‘Armenian Legacy in America. 400 Years of Heritage’ took place at the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute
Image Code: MHM0122628
Image Code: MHM0122629
Chairman of the Foundation for Research on Armenian Architecture Samvel Karapetyan is guest in Tesaket press club
