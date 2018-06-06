Archive
Wednesday, June 06 2018
A protest action demanding the resignation of the Catholicos Karekin II with slogan 'New Armenia, new Catholicos' takes place in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0122582
A protest action demanding the resignation of the Catholicos Karekin II with slogan 'New Armenia, new Catholicos' takes place in Yerevan, Armenia
A conversation with the three heroes of 'Aurora' Prize Sunitha Krishnan, Tomas Gonzalez and Castillo Kyaw Hla Aung took place at the American University of Armenia
