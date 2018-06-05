Archive
Tuesday, June 05 2018
Ambassador Induction Ceremony 2018 took place at the Russian-Armenian (Slavonic) University
Image Code: MHM0122567
Image Code: MHM0122568
Image Code: MHM0122569
Image Code: MHM0122570
RA President Armen Sarkissian attended the Ambassador Induction Ceremony 2018 at the Russian-Armenian (Slavonic) University
Image Code: MHM0122571
Image Code: MHM0122572
Monday, June 04 2018
Daily life of the Yerevan Zoo, Armenia
Tuesday, June 05 2018
RA President Armen Sarkissian received the credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to Armenia Jun Yamada
