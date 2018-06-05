Archive
Tuesday, June 05 2018
RA President Armen Sarkissian received the credentials from the newly appointed Ambassador of Japan to Armenia Jun Yamada
Image Code: MHM0122562
Image Code: MHM0122563
Image Code: MHM0122564
Image Code: MHM0122565
Image Code: MHM0122566
Spokesman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Tigran Balayan hold a briefing with the journalists at the RA Ministry of Foreign Affairs
