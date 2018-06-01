Archive
Friday, June 01 2018
International Child Protection Day
Image Code: MHM0122522
Children of employees of the RA Ministry of Education and Science visited their parents' workplace within the framework of the International Child Protection Day
Image Code: MHM0122523
Children of employees of the RA Ministry of Education and Science visited their parents' workplace within the framework of the International Child Protection Day
Image Code: MHM0122524
Children of employees of the RA Ministry of Education and Science visited their parents' workplace within the framework of the International Child Protection Day
Image Code: MHM0122525
Open classes on the occasion of the International Child Protection day were organized at the National Gallery of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0122526
Open classes on the occasion of the International Child Protection day were organized at the National Gallery of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0122527
Open classes on the occasion of the International Child Protection day were organized at the National Gallery of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0122528
Open classes on the occasion of the International Child Protection day were organized at the National Gallery of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0122529
Open classes on the occasion of the International Child Protection day were organized at the National Gallery of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0122530
Open classes on the occasion of the International Child Protection day were organized at the National Gallery of Armenia
Friday, June 01 2018
The first official press conference of the 15th Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival took place at the RA Ministry of Culture
