Wednesday, May 30 2018
RA President Armen Sarkissian received the teachers and students of the Rose and Alec Philipos Armenian School of the U.S. at the RA Presidential Palace of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0122471
RA President Armen Sarkissian received the teachers and students of the Rose and Alec Philipos Armenian School of the U.S. at the RA Presidential Palace of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0122472
RA President Armen Sarkissian received the teachers and students of the Rose and Alec Philipos Armenian School of the U.S. at the RA Presidential Palace of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0122473
RA President Armen Sarkissian received the teachers and students of the Rose and Alec Philipos Armenian School of the U.S. at the RA Presidential Palace of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0122474
RA President Armen Sarkissian received the teachers and students of the Rose and Alec Philipos Armenian School of the U.S. at the RA Presidential Palace of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0122475
RA President Armen Sarkissian received the teachers and students of the Rose and Alec Philipos Armenian School of the U.S. at the RA Presidential Palace of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0122476
RA President Armen Sarkissian received the teachers and students of the Rose and Alec Philipos Armenian School of the U.S. at the RA Presidential Palace of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0122477
RA President Armen Sarkissian received the teachers and students of the Rose and Alec Philipos Armenian School of the U.S. at the RA Presidential Palace of Yerevan, Armenia
Wednesday, May 30 2018
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan met the Armenian community of Tbilisi within the framework of his official visit to Tbilisi, Georgia
Wednesday, May 30 2018
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan paid a visit to the Khojivank Pantheon within the framework of his official visit to Tbilisi, Georgia
