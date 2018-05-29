Archive
Tuesday, May 29 2018
Students demanding the resignation of the YSU Rector met him in order to negotiate at the YSU
Image Code: MHM0122420
Tuesday, May 29 2018
Rector of the Yerevan State University Aram Simonyan gives a press conference
Monday, May 28 2018
A festive firework on the occasion of the First Republic Day of Armenia took place on Republic Square of Armenia
