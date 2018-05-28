Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Monday, May 28 2018
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan receives U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Bridget Brink
Image Code: MHM0122340
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan receives U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Bridget Brink
Image Code: MHM0122341
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan receives U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Bridget Brink
Image Code: MHM0122342
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan receives U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Bridget Brink
Monday, May 28 2018
Solemn events under the title of 'Century of Victory' dedicated to the establishment of the First Republic of Armenia and the 100th anniversary of May Battles took place at Sardarapat Memorial
Monday, May 28 2018
Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian paid a visit to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook