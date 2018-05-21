Archive
Monday, May 21 2018
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gives a press conference after the swearing-in ceremony at the RA President's Palace
Image Code: MHM0122187
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gives a press conference after the swearing-in ceremony at the RA President's Palace
Image Code: MHM0122188
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gives a press conference after the swearing-in ceremony at the RA President's Palace
Image Code: MHM0122189
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gives a press conference after the swearing-in ceremony at the RA President's Palace
The oath ceremony of the newly elected ministers took place at the RA President's Palace
