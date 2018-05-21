Archive
Monday, May 21 2018
The oath ceremony of the newly elected ministers took place at the RA President's Palace
The swearing-in ceremony of the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan took place at the RA President's Palace
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan gives a press conference after the swearing-in ceremony at the RA President's Palace
Leader of the founding parliament, political prisoner Garegin Chookaszian holds a hunger strike over 28 days near Matenadaran in Yerevan, Armenia
