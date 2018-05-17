Archive
Thursday, May 17 2018
Supporters together with the opponents of the Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan hold an action in front of the Municipality of Yerevan
Supporters of the Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan hold a protest action in front of the Municipality of Yerevan
Supporters of the Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan hold a protest action in front of the Municipality of Yerevan
Supporters of the Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan hold a protest action in front of the Municipality of Yerevan
Supporters together with the opponents of the Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan hold an action in front of the Municipality of Yerevan
Supporters together with the opponents of the Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan hold an action in front of the Municipality of Yerevan
RA Minister of Foreign Affairs Zohrab Mnatsakanyan received the Secretary-General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Yuri Khachaturov
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan chairs the Government's session
