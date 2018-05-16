Archive
Wednesday, May 16 2018
Supporters of the Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan hold a protest action in front of the Municipality of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0122087
Image Code: MHM0122088
Image Code: MHM0122089
Image Code: MHM0122090
Wednesday, May 16 2018
Taxi drivers hold a protest action blocking Baghramyan Avenue of Yerevan
