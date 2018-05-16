Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Wednesday, May 16 2018
Taxi drivers hold a protest action blocking Baghramyan Avenue of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0122091
Taxi drivers hold a protest action blocking Baghramyan Avenue of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0122092
Taxi drivers hold a protest action blocking Baghramyan Avenue of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0122093
Taxi drivers hold a protest action blocking Baghramyan Avenue of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0122094
Taxi drivers hold a protest action blocking Baghramyan Avenue of Yerevan
Wednesday, May 16 2018
Supporters of the Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan hold a protest action in front of the Municipality of Yerevan
Wednesday, May 16 2018
A protest action demanding the resignation of the Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook