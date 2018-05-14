Archive
Monday, May 14 2018
Demanding the resignation of the Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan
Image Code: MHM0121988
Cars blocked the street demanding resignation of the Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan in front of the Municipality of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0121989
Image Code: MHM0121990
Image Code: MHM0121991
A protest action demanding resignation of the Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan took place in front of the Municipality of Yerevan
A protest action demanding resignation of Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan and change of the preventive measure and release of 'Sasna Tsrer' group members took place in front of the RA Prosecutor General's office
