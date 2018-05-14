Archive
Monday, May 14 2018
A protest action demanding resignation of Prosecutor General Artur Davtyan and change of the preventive measure and release of 'Sasna Tsrer' group members took place in front of the RA Prosecutor General's office
Monday, May 14 2018
Demanding the resignation of the Mayor of Yerevan Taron Margaryan
Friday, May 11 2018
Hearings of Sasna Tsrer group’s case took place
