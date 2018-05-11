Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, May 11 2018
Valeri Osipyan gives a press conference after being appointed as the Chief of Police
Image Code: MHM0121964
Valeri Osipyan gives a press conference after being appointed as the Chief of Police
Image Code: MHM0121965
Valeri Osipyan gives a press conference after being appointed as the Chief of Police
Image Code: MHM0121966
Valeri Osipyan gives a press conference after being appointed as the Chief of Police
Image Code: MHM0121967
Valeri Osipyan gives a press conference after being appointed as the Chief of Police
Image Code: MHM0121968
Valeri Osipyan the Chief of Police
Friday, May 11 2018
Hearings of Sasna Tsrer group’s case took place
Friday, May 11 2018
RA Government's session chaired by the RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook