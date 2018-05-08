Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, May 08 2018
RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0121848
Leader of the opposition Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the RA Prime Minister’s election at the special sitting of the National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0121849
Leader of the opposition Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the RA Prime Minister’s election at the special sitting of the National Assembly
Image Code: MHM0121854
Supporters of opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan gather on Republic Square of Yerevan as the Parliament votes for a second time to elect a new prime minister
Image Code: MHM0121860
Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan was elected as Armenia's new prime minister
Image Code: MHM0121864
Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan after being elected as the prime minister of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121867
Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan is greeted by deputy Armen Rustamyan after being elected as the prime minister of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121869
Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan is greeted by the members of parliament after being elected as the prime minister of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121871
Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan greets people on Republic Square of Yerevan after being elected as the prime minister of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121877
Supporters of the opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan celebrate after the parliament elected Pashinyan as the prime minister of Armenia on 08 May, 2015
Image Code: MHM0121879
Supporters of the opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan celebrate after the parliament elected Pashinyan as the prime minister of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121884
Supporters of the opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan celebrate on Republic Square of Yerevan, after the parliament elected Pashinyan as the prime minister of Armenia on 08 May, 2015
Tuesday, May 08 2018
Opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan was elected as Armenia's new prime minister
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook