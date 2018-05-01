Archive
Tuesday, May 01 2018
People gathered on Republic Square of Yerevan in order to support the opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0121667
People gathered on Republic Square of Yerevan in order to support the opposition leader Nikol Pashinyan who attends the election of the RA Prime Minister at the special sitting of the National Assembly of Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121668
Image Code: MHM0121669
Image Code: MHM0121670
Image Code: MHM0121671
Image Code: MHM0121672
Image Code: MHM0121673
Image Code: MHM0121674
Image Code: MHM0121675
Image Code: MHM0121676
Image Code: MHM0121677
Image Code: MHM0121682
Image Code: MHM0121683
Image Code: MHM0121684
Image Code: MHM0121685
Image Code: MHM0121694
Image Code: MHM0121695
Image Code: MHM0121698
Image Code: MHM0121699
Image Code: MHM0121700
RA Prime Minister’s election at the special sitting of the National Assembly of Armenia
