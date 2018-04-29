Sunday, April 29 2018
The 17th day of the ‘Velvet Revolution’ in Armenia
On the 17th day of the 'Velvet revolution' in Armenia people continue the protest march on the streets of Yerevan, Armenia demanding the Republican Party of Armenia to transfer the power and appoint the leader of the opposition, Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan to the post of the Prime Minister
