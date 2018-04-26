Archive
Thursday, April 26 2018
People continue the protest action of the 'Velvet Revolution' demanding the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) to transfer the power and appoint a candidate of the people on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121498
People continue the protest action of the 'Velvet Revolution' demanding the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) to transfer the power and appoint a candidate of the people on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121499
Leader of the opposition, Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0121500
People continue the protest action of the 'Velvet Revolution' demanding the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) to transfer the power and appoint a candidate of the people on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121501
People continue the protest action of the 'Velvet Revolution' demanding the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) to transfer the power and appoint a candidate of the people on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121502
People continue the protest action of the 'Velvet Revolution' demanding the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) to transfer the power and appoint a candidate of the people on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121503
A girl wears a cap with 'I am Nikol' writing during the protest action of the 'Velvet Revolution' on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121504
Leader of the opposition and 'Velvet' Revolution Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the protest action on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
The 14th day of the protest action with demand of transfer of power in Armenia
