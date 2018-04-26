Thursday, April 26 2018
The 14th day of the protest action with demand of transfer of power in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121494
People continue the opposition rally on Republic Square under the leadership of Nikol Pashinyan demanding the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) to transfer the power and appoint a people's candidate to the post of the Prime Minister replacing the acting Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan
Image Code: MHM0121495
Image Code: MHM0121496