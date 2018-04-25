Archive
Wednesday, April 25 2018
People continue the protest action of the 'Velvet Revolution' demanding the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) to transfer the power and appoint a candidate of the people on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121445
People continue the protest action of the 'Velvet Revolution' demanding the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) to transfer the power and appoint a candidate of the people on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121446
People continue the protest action of the 'Velvet Revolution' demanding the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) to transfer the power and appoint a candidate of the people on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121448
People continue the protest action of the 'Velvet Revolution' demanding to appoint Nikol Pashinyan to the post of the RA Prime Minister on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia. On the poster is written 'Viva to the revolution of love and understanding'
Image Code: MHM0121449
People continue the protest action of the 'Velvet Revolution' demanding the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) to transfer the power and appoint a candidate of the people on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121450
People continue the protest action of the 'Velvet Revolution' demanding the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) to transfer the power and appoint a candidate of the people on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121452
Leader of the opposition, Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0121453
Leader of the opposition and 'Velvet' Revolution Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the protest action on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121454
Head of 'Asparez' Journalists' Club of Gyumri Levon Barseghyan holds a speech during the protest action on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121455
Head of 'Asparez' Journalists' Club of Gyumri Levon Barseghyan holds a speech during the protest action on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121456
People continue the protest action demanding the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) to transfer the power and appoint a candidate of the people, Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121457
Leader of the opposition and 'Velvet' Revolution Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the protest action on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121458
Leader of the opposition and 'Velvet' Revolution Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the protest action on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121459
Leader of the opposition and 'Velvet' Revolution Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the protest action on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121460
Leader of the opposition and 'Velvet' Revolution Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the protest action on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
The 13th day of the protest action with demand of transfer of power in Armenia
