Wednesday, April 25 2018
People continue the civil disobedience insisting on transfer of power in Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121409
People continue the civil disobedience of the 'Velvet Revolution' demanding the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) to transfer the power and appoint a candidate of the people, Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121410
Image Code: MHM0121411
Leader of '#merjirserjin' initiative MP Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0121412
People continue the civil disobedience of the 'Velvet Revolution' under the leadership of Nikol Pashinyan demanding the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) to transfer the power and appoint a candidate of the people, Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121413
Image Code: MHM0121414
Image Code: MHM0121415
Image Code: MHM0121416
Image Code: MHM0121417
Image Code: MHM0121418
Image Code: MHM0121419
Image Code: MHM0121420
Image Code: MHM0121421
People continue the civil disobedience of the 'Velvet Revolution' under the leadership of Nikol Pashinyan demanding the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) to transfer the power and appoint a candidate of the people, Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121422
Image Code: MHM0121423
Image Code: MHM0121424
Image Code: MHM0121425
Image Code: MHM0121429
People continue the civil disobedience of the 'Velvet Revolution' under the leadership of Nikol Pashinyan demanding the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) to transfer the power and appoint a candidate of the people, Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121430
Image Code: MHM0121431
People continue the civil disobedience of the 'Velvet Revolution' under the leadership of Nikol Pashinyan demanding the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) to transfer the power and appoint a candidate of the people, Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121433
People continue the civil disobedience of the 'Velvet Revolution' under the leadership of Nikol Pashinyan demanding the Republican Party of Armenia (HHK) to transfer the power and appoint a candidate of the people, Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, April 24 2018
Leader of the opposition Nikol Pashinyan together with thousands of people in commemoration of the 103rd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide marches to the Armenian Genocide memorial complex of Yerevan, Armenia
