Monday, April 23 2018
People celebrate the news of the RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121323
Image Code: MHM0121324
Image Code: MHM0121325
Image Code: MHM0121326
Image Code: MHM0121327
Image Code: MHM0121328
Image Code: MHM0121329
Image Code: MHM0121330
Image Code: MHM0121331
Image Code: MHM0121332
Image Code: MHM0121333
Image Code: MHM0121334
Image Code: MHM0121335
Image Code: MHM0121339
Thousands of people celebrate their victory after days of large-scale street protests against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121340
Image Code: MHM0121341
Image Code: MHM0121342
Image Code: MHM0121343
Image Code: MHM0121344
Image Code: MHM0121345
Leader of the opposition, Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan holds a victory speech after the RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan has resigned due to days of large-scale street protests against him on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121346
Image Code: MHM0121347
Image Code: MHM0121348
Image Code: MHM0121349
Image Code: MHM0121350
Image Code: MHM0121351
Image Code: MHM0121352
Image Code: MHM0121353
Image Code: MHM0121354
Image Code: MHM0121355
Image Code: MHM0121356
Image Code: MHM0121357
Image Code: MHM0121358
Image Code: MHM0121359
RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan has resigned after 10 days in the job
