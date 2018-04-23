Archive
Monday, April 23 2018
RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan has resigned after 10 days in the job
Image Code: MHM0108050
RA President Serzh Sargsyan handed awards on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of Armenia's independence at the RA Presidential Residence
Image Code: MHM66019
RA President Serzh Sargsyan visits the Malatia-Sebastia district of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM67545
The first session of the RA National Assembly of the 5th convocation
Image Code: MHM68290
RA President Serzh Sargsyan holds a farewell meeting with the President of Austria Heinz Fischer
Image Code: MHM74704
RA President Serzh Sargsyan pays a visit to Martuni, Gegharkunik marz
Image Code: MHM81475
RA President Serzh Sargsyan pays a working visit to Gyumri, Shirak marz
Image Code: MHM88081
The 15th Congress of the Republican Party of Armenia took place
Image Code: MHM88188
RA President Serzh Sargsyan and Vigen Sargsyan
Image Code: MHM90073
RA President Serzh Sargsyan pays a visit to Yerevan State University
People celebrate the news of the RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation in Yerevan, Armenia
The 11th day of the protest action against RA Prime Minister in Yerevan, Armenia
