Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Sunday, April 22 2018
Negotiations between the leader of ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative, Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan and RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan have started at the Armenia Marriott Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121195
Negotiations between the leader of ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative, Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan and RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan have started at the Armenia Marriott Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121196
Negotiations between the leader of ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative, Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan and RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan have started at the Armenia Marriott Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121197
Negotiations between the leader of ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative, Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan and RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan have started at the Armenia Marriott Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121198
Negotiations between the leader of ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative, Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan and RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan have started at the Armenia Marriott Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121199
Negotiations between the leader of ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative, Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan and RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan have started at the Armenia Marriott Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121200
Negotiations between the leader of ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative, Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan and RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan have started at the Armenia Marriott Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121201
Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan leaves the negotiation room after not reaching to an agreement with the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan at the Armenia Marriott Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia.
Image Code: MHM0121202
Acting Prime Minister of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan leaves the negotiation room after not reaching to an agreement with the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan at the Armenia Marriott Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121203
RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan before the negotiations with the leader of ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative, MP Nikol Pashinyan about the terms of his resignation and transfer of power of Armenia at the Armenia Marriott Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121204
RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan before the negotiations with the leader of ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative, MP Nikol Pashinyan about the terms of his resignation and transfer of power of Armenia at the Armenia Marriott Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121205
After the denial of the negotiations around the terms of the RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation leader of ‘merjirserjin’ initiative MP Nikol Pashinyan speaks to the journalists at the Armenia Marriott Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121206
After the denial of the negotiations around the terms of the RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan’s resignation leader of ‘merjirserjin’ initiative MP Nikol Pashinyan speaks to the journalists at the Armenia Marriott Hotel of Yerevan, Armenia
Sunday, April 22 2018
The 10th day of the protest action against RA Prime Minister in Yerevan, Armenia
Saturday, April 21 2018
Activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative hold a protest rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook