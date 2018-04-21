Archive
Saturday, April 21 2018
Activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative hold a protest rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121180
Image Code: MHM0121181
Image Code: MHM0121184
Leader of '#merjirserjin' initiative MP Nikol Pashinyan
Image Code: MHM0121185
Image Code: MHM0121188
Armenian MP Ararat Zurabyan holds a speech during the opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan on Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Saturday, April 21 2018
RA President Armen Sarkissian came to the Republic Square of Yerevan in order to negotiate with the leader of '#merjirserjin' (#rejectserzh) initiative MP Nikol Pashinyan during the protest action against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan
