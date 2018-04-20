Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Friday, April 20 2018
This is the eighth day of '#merjirserjin' opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121027
Activists of ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative under the leadership of the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan continue the opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan holding civil disobedience and closing the Gyulbenkyan street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121028
Activists of ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative under the leadership of the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan continue the opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan holding civil disobedience and closing Vagharshyan - Komitas crossroad of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121029
Activists of ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative under the leadership of the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan continue the opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan holding civil disobedience and closing Vagharshyan - Komitas crossroad of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121030
Leader of '#merjirserjin' initiative MP Nikol Pashinyan talks to the deputy chief of Yerevan Police Valeri Osipyan during the opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121031
Activists of ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative under the leadership of the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan continue the opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan holding civil disobedience and closing the Vagharshyan street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121032
Activists of ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative under the leadership of the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan continue the opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan holding civil disobedience and closing the Vagharshyan street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121033
Activists of ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative under the leadership of the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan continue the opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan holding civil disobedience and blocking Davtashen Bridge of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121034
Activists of ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative under the leadership of the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan continue the opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan holding civil disobedience and blocking Davtashen Bridge of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121035
Activists of ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative under the leadership of the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan continue the opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan holding civil disobedience and blocking Davtashen Bridge of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121036
Activists of ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative under the leadership of the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan continue the opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan holding civil disobedience and blocking Davtashen Bridge of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121037
Activists of ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative under the leadership of the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan continue the opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan holding civil disobedience and blocking Davtashen Bridge of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121038
The policemen arrest the activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative during the opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan from the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121039
The policemen arrest the activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative during the opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan from the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121040
The policemen arrest the activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative during the opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan from the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121041
The policemen arrest the activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative during the opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan from the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121042
The policemen arrest the activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative during the opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan from the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121043
The policemen arrest the activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative during the opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan from the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121044
Activists of ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative under the leadership of the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan continue the opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan holding civil disobedience and blocking Davtashen Bridge of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121045
The policemen arrest the activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative during the opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan from the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121047
Trucks closed Halabyan and Kievyan streets joining the civil disobedience of '#merjirserjin' initiative against RA Prime Minsiter Serzh Sargsyan in the streets of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0121048
Trucks closed Halabyan and Kievyan streets joining the civil disobedience of '#merjirserjin' initiative against RA Prime Minsiter Serzh Sargsyan in the streets of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0121049
Trucks closed Halabyan and Kievyan streets joining the civil disobedience of '#merjirserjin' initiative against RA Prime Minsiter Serzh Sargsyan in the streets of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0121050
Trucks closed Halabyan and Kievyan streets joining the civil disobedience of '#merjirserjin' initiative against RA Prime Minsiter Serzh Sargsyan in the streets of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0121051
Trucks closed Halabyan and Kievyan streets joining the civil disobedience of '#merjirserjin' initiative against RA Prime Minsiter Serzh Sargsyan in the streets of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0121052
Trucks closed Halabyan and Kievyan streets joining the civil disobedience of '#merjirserjin' initiative against RA Prime Minsiter Serzh Sargsyan in the streets of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0121053
Trucks closed Halabyan and Kievyan streets joining the civil disobedience of '#merjirserjin' initiative against RA Prime Minsiter Serzh Sargsyan in the streets of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0121054
Activists of ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative under the leadership of the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan continue the opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan holding civil disobedience and closing the street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121055
Activists of ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative under the leadership of the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan continue the opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan holding civil disobedience and closing the street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121056
Activists of ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative under the leadership of the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan continue the opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan holding civil disobedience and closing the street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121057
Activists of ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative under the leadership of the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan continue the opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan holding civil disobedience and closing the street of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121058
Activists of ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative under the leadership of the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan continue the opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan holding civil disobedience and closing the street of Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, April 19 2018
Activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of MP Nikol Pashinyan hold a protest rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook