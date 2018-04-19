Archive
Thursday, April 19 2018
Activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of MP Nikol Pashinyan hold a protest rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121022
Activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of MP Nikol Pashinyan hold a protest rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121023
Activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of MP Nikol Pashinyan hold a protest rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121024
Activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of MP Nikol Pashinyan hold a protest rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121025
Activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of MP Nikol Pashinyan hold a protest rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121026
Protesters light up phones during the protest rally against former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to the post of Prime Minister on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, April 19 2018
Thousands of people gather in order to protest in front of the RA Government’s building where the first session of the RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan is going to take place
