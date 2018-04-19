Archive
Thursday, April 19 2018
Thousands of people gather in order to protest in front of the RA Government’s building where the first session of the RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan is going to take place
Image Code: MHM0121008
Image Code: MHM0121009
Image Code: MHM0121009
Image Code: MHM0121013
Image Code: MHM0121013
Image Code: MHM0121014
Image Code: MHM0121014
Image Code: MHM0121015
Image Code: MHM0121015
Thousands of people gather in order to protest in front of the RA Government’s building where the first session of the RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan is going to take place
Thursday, April 19 2018
Activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of MP Nikol Pashinyan hold a protest rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, April 19 2018
Members of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan continue the civil disobedience holding protest march in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
