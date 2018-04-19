Archive
Thursday, April 19 2018
Members of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan continue the civil disobedience holding protest march in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120986
Members of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan continue the civil disobedience holding protest march in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120987
Members of '#merjirserjin' initiative continue the civil disobedience holding protest march in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120988
Members of '#merjirserjin' initiative continue the civil disobedience holding protest march in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120989
Members of '#merjirserjin' initiative continue the civil disobedience holding protest march in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120990
Members of '#merjirserjin' initiative continue the civil disobedience holding protest march in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120991
The policemen arrest the young activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative during clashes at the opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan from the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120992
Activists of '#merjirserjin' (#rejectserzh) initiative continue the civil disobedience holding protest march against RA Prime Minsiter Serzh Sargsyan in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120994
Activists of '#merjirserjin' (#rejectserzh) initiative continue the civil disobedience holding protest march against RA Prime Minsiter Serzh Sargsyan in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120995
Activists of '#merjirserjin' (#rejectserzh) initiative continue the civil disobedience holding protest march against RA Prime Minsiter Serzh Sargsyan in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia. Activists hold a paper where is written 'If you are against Serzh, than give a signal'
Image Code: MHM0120996
Members of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan continue the civil disobedience holding protest march in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120997
Activists of '#merjirserjin' (#rejectserzh) initiative continue the civil disobedience holding protest march against RA Prime Minsiter Serzh Sargsyan in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia. Activists hold a paper where is written 'If you are against Serzh, than give a signal'
Image Code: MHM0120998
Activists of '#merjirserjin' (#rejectserzh) initiative continue the civil disobedience holding protest march against RA Prime Minsiter Serzh Sargsyan in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121002
Activists of '#merjirserjin' (#rejectserzh) initiative under the leadership of the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan continue the civil disobedience holding protest march against RA Prime Minsiter Serzh Sargsyan in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0121003
Activists of '#merjirserjin' (#rejectserzh) initiative continue the civil disobedience holding protest actionagainst RA Prime Minsiter Serzh Sargsyan in the streets of Yerevan, Armenia
Thursday, April 19 2018
Thousands of people gather in order to protest in front of the RA Government’s building where the first session of the RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan is going to take place
Thursday, April 19 2018
The policemen arrest the young activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative during clashes at the opposition rally against RA Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan in front of the RA Government’s third building in Yerevan, Armenia
