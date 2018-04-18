Archive
Wednesday, April 18 2018
Members of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan continue the civil disobedience holding a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister's Palace
Image Code: MHM0120952
Police forces stand in front of the RA Prime Minister's Palace protecting it from the activists of '#merjirserjir' initiative in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120953
Image Code: MHM0120954
Image Code: MHM0120955
Wednesday, April 18 2018
Armenian flag above the activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative during the protest rally against former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to the post of Prime Minister on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
