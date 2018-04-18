Archive
Wednesday, April 18 2018
Armenian flag above the activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative during the protest rally against former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to the post of Prime Minister on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120944
Activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of MP Nikol Pashinyan hold a protest rally against former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to the post of Prime Minister on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120945
Activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of MP Nikol Pashinyan hold a protest rally against former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to the post of Prime Minister on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120948
Leader of '#merjirserjin' initiative MP Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the protest rally against former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to the post of Prime Minister on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120950
Protesters light up phones during the protest rally against former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to the post of Prime Minister on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120951
Activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of MP Nikol Pashinyan hold a protest rally against former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to the post of Prime Minister on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Members of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan continue the civil disobedience holding a protest action in front of the RA Prime Minister's Palace
Members of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan continue the opposition rally against nomination of former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to the post of Prime Minister holding civil disobedience on French Square of Yerevan, Armenia
