Archive
Photographers
About us
Contact us
Tuesday, April 17 2018
Activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of MP Nikol Pashinyan hold a protest rally against former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to the post of Prime Minister on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120886
Activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of MP Nikol Pashinyan hold a protest rally against former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to the post of Prime Minister on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120887
Leader of '#merjirserjin' initiative MP Nikol Pashinyan and together with his wife Anna Hakobyan during the protest rally against former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to the post of Prime Minister on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120888
Leader of '#merjirserjin' initiative MP Nikol Pashinyan and together with his wife Anna Hakobyan during the protest rally against former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to the post of Prime Minister on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120889
Leader of '#merjirserjin' initiative MP Nikol Pashinyan and together with his wife Anna Hakobyan during the protest rally against former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to the post of Prime Minister on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120890
Activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of MP Nikol Pashinyan hold a protest rally against former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to the post of Prime Minister on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120891
Activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of MP Nikol Pashinyan hold a protest rally against former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to the post of Prime Minister on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120894
Activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of MP Nikol Pashinyan hold a protest rally against former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to the post of Prime Minister on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120895
Activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of MP Nikol Pashinyan hold a protest rally against former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to the post of Prime Minister on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120896
Activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of MP Nikol Pashinyan hold a protest rally against former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to the post of Prime Minister on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120897
Activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of MP Nikol Pashinyan hold a protest rally against former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to the post of Prime Minister on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120898
Activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of MP Nikol Pashinyan hold a protest rally against former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to the post of Prime Minister on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia, 17 April 2018
Image Code: MHM0120899
Activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of MP Nikol Pashinyan hold a protest rally against former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to the post of Prime Minister on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia, 17 April 2018
Image Code: MHM0120900
Activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of MP Nikol Pashinyan hold a protest rally against former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to the post of Prime Minister on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia, 17 April 2018
Image Code: MHM0120901
Activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of MP Nikol Pashinyan hold a protest rally against former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to the post of Prime Minister on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia, 17 April 2018
Image Code: MHM0120902
Activists of '#merjirserjin' initiative under the leadership of MP Nikol Pashinyan hold a protest rally against former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to the post of Prime Minister on the Republic Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Tuesday, April 17 2018
Thousands of protesting people gather in front of the governmental buildings preventing the everyday work
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook