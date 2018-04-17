Archive
Tuesday, April 17 2018
The policemen stand behind the barbed wire blocking Baghramyan Avenue during an opposition rally against nomination of former Armenian president Serzh Sargsyan to the post of Prime Minister in Yerevan, Armenia, 17 April
Image Code: MHM0120871
Image Code: MHM0120872
Image Code: MHM0120873
Image Code: MHM0120874
Image Code: MHM0120875
Tuesday, April 17 2018
Thousands of protesting people gather in front of the governmental buildings preventing the everyday work
Tuesday, April 17 2018
RA National Assembly is ready to host the election of a new Prime Minister of Armenia on 17 April 2018
