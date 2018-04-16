Archive
Monday, April 16 2018
Nikol Pashinyan and ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative continue for a fourth day protest action on French Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120827
Nikol Pashinyan and ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative continue for a fourth day protest action on French Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120828
Nikol Pashinyan and ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative continue for a fourth day protest action on French Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120829
Nikol Pashinyan and ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative continue for a fourth day protest action on French Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120830
Leader of the opposition MP Nikol Pashinyan
Monday, April 16 2018
During the fourth day of the protest actions against Armenian former President Serzh Sargsyan’s nomination as the Prime Minister of Armenia members of ‘#merjirserjin’ (Reject Serzh) initiative under the leadership of the Armenian MP Nikol Pashinyan closed a number of main streets and avenues of Yerevan, Armenia
