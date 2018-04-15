Archive
Sunday, April 15 2018
'My Step' and '#merjirserjin'
Image Code: MHM0120623
Nikol Pashinyan and members of ‘#MyStep’ protest campaign walking from Gyumri to Yerevan (195 km), finally reached Yerevan, Armenia. April 13.2018
Image Code: MHM0120635
Nikol Pashinyan and members of '#MyStep' protest campaign walking from Gyumri to Yerevan (195 km), finally reached Yerevan, Armenia. April 13.2018
Image Code: MHM0120642
Nikol Pashinyan continues his protest action after 'My Step' campaign in front of the YSU. April 13.2018
Image Code: MHM0120648
Nikol Pashinyan continues his protest action after 'My Step' campaign in front of the YSU. April 13.2018
Image Code: MHM0120654
Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the protest action organized by 'My Step' and '#merjirserjin' initiatives on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia. April 13.2018
Image Code: MHM0120655
Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the protest action organized by 'My Step' and '#merjirserjin' initiatives on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia. April 13.2018
Image Code: MHM0120656
Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the protest action organized by 'My Step' and '#merjirserjin' initiatives on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia. April 13.2018
Image Code: MHM0120657
Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the protest action organized by 'My Step' and '#merjirserjin' initiatives on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia. April 13.2018
Image Code: MHM0120660
Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the protest action organized by 'My Step' and '#merjirserjin' initiatives on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia. April 13.2018
Image Code: MHM0120666
'My Step' and '#merjirserjin' initiatives have blocked the French Square during the protest action against Serzh Sargsyan in Yerevan, Armenia. April 13.2018
Image Code: MHM0120673
'My Step' and '#merjirserjin' initiatives have blocked the French Square during the protest action against Serzh Sargsyan in Yerevan, Armenia. April 13.2018
Image Code: MHM0120687
'My Step' and '#merjirserjin' initiatives have blocked the French Square during the protest action against Serzh Sargsyan in Yerevan, Armenia. April 14.2018
Image Code: MHM0120701
Nikol Pashinyan and other young activists hold a protest action on French Square of Yerevan, Armenia. April 14.2018
Image Code: MHM0120703
Leader of ‘My Step’ initiative Nikol Pashinyan and other young activists hold a protest march in Yerevan, Armenia. April 14.2018
Image Code: MHM0120706
Nikol Pashinyan and members of '#MyStep' intiative broke into RA Public Radio Building during the protest action against Serzh Sargsyan in Yerevan, Armenia. April 14.2018
Image Code: MHM0120709
Nikol Pashinyan and members of '#MyStep' intiative broke into RA Public Radio Building during the protest action against Serzh Sargsyan in Yerevan, Armenia. April 14.2018
Image Code: MHM0120718
Leader of 'My Step' initiative Nikol Pashinyan and other young activists hold a protest march in Yerevan, Armenia. April 14.2018
Image Code: MHM0120726
Leader of 'My Step' initiative Nikol Pashinyan and other young activists hold a protest march in Yerevan, Armenia. April 14.2018
Image Code: MHM0120732
Police troops pass near the French Square which is closed over three days by ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative and Nikol Pashinyan. April 15.2018
Sunday, April 15 2018
Nikol Pashinyan and ‘#merjirserjin’ initiative continue for a third day protest action on French Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Saturday, April 14 2018
Leader of 'My Step' initiative Nikol Pashinyan and other young activists hold a protest march in Yerevan, Armenia
