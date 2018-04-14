Archive
Saturday, April 14 2018
Leader of 'My Step' initiative Nikol Pashinyan and other young activists hold a protest march in Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120702
Image Code: MHM0120703
Image Code: MHM0120716
Image Code: MHM0120717
Image Code: MHM0120718
Image Code: MHM0120719
Image Code: MHM0120720
Image Code: MHM0120721
Image Code: MHM0120722
Image Code: MHM0120723
Image Code: MHM0120724
Saturday, April 14 2018
Nikol Pashinyan and members of '#MyStep' intiative broke into RA Public Radio Building during the protest action against Serzh Sargsyan
