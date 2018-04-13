Archive
Friday, April 13 2018
'My Step' and '#merjirserjin' initiatives hold a protest action on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120649
'My Step' and '#merjirserjin' initiatives hold a protest action on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120650
'My Step' and '#merjirserjin' initiatives hold a protest action on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120651
'My Step' and '#merjirserjin' initiatives hold a protest action on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120652
Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the protest action organized by 'My Step' and '#merjirserjin' initiatives on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120653
Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the protest action organized by 'My Step' and '#merjirserjin' initiatives on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120654
Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the protest action organized by 'My Step' and '#merjirserjin' initiatives on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120655
Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the protest action organized by 'My Step' and '#merjirserjin' initiatives on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120656
Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the protest action organized by 'My Step' and '#merjirserjin' initiatives on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120657
Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the protest action organized by 'My Step' and '#merjirserjin' initiatives on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120658
Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the protest action organized by 'My Step' and '#merjirserjin' initiatives on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120659
Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the protest action organized by 'My Step' and '#merjirserjin' initiatives on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120660
Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the protest action organized by 'My Step' and '#merjirserjin' initiatives on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120661
Nikol Pashinyan holds a speech during the protest action organized by 'My Step' and '#merjirserjin' initiatives on Freedom Square of Yerevan, Armenia
Image Code: MHM0120662
Friday, April 13 2018
'My Step' and '#merjirserjin' initiatives have blocked the French Square during the protest action against Serzh Sargsyan in Yerevan, Armenia
Friday, April 13 2018
RA First Lady Nouneh Sarkissian paid a visit to the History Museum of Armenia
