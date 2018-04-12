Archive
Thursday, April 12 2018
A group of young people during the protest action closed the French Square of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0120602
Image Code: MHM0120603
Image Code: MHM0120604
Image Code: MHM0120605
Image Code: MHM0120606
Image Code: MHM0120607
Image Code: MHM0120608
Image Code: MHM0120609
Image Code: MHM0120610
Image Code: MHM0120611
Image Code: MHM0120612
Image Code: MHM0120613
Image Code: MHM0120614
Drivers closed the part near Ujan village of Yerevan-Gyumri highway demanding a meeting with the members of the RA Government
