Wednesday, April 11 2018
Nikol Pashinyan and members of ‘#MyStep’ protest campaign walking from Gyumri to Yerevan (195 km), finally reached Freedom Square of Yerevan
Image Code: MHM0120566
Nikol Pashinyan reaches Yerevan-Hrazdan highway from Gyumri by walking during ‘#MyStep’ protest campaign against Serzh Sargsyan
Image Code: MHM0120567
Nikol Pashinyan reaches Yerevan-Hrazdan highway from Gyumri by walking during ‘#MyStep’ protest campaign against Serzh Sargsyan
Image Code: MHM0120568
Nikol Pashinyan reaches Yerevan-Hrazdan highway from Gyumri by walking during ‘#MyStep’ protest campaign against Serzh Sargsyan
Image Code: MHM0120569
Nikol Pashinyan reaches Yerevan-Hrazdan highway from Gyumri by walking during ‘#MyStep’ protest campaign against Serzh Sargsyan
Image Code: MHM0120570
Nikol Pashinyan reaches Yerevan-Hrazdan highway from Gyumri by walking during ‘#MyStep’ protest campaign against Serzh Sargsyan
Image Code: MHM0120571
Nikol Pashinyan reaches Yerevan-Hrazdan highway from Gyumri by walking during ‘#MyStep’ protest campaign against Serzh Sargsyan
Image Code: MHM0120572
Nikol Pashinyan reaches Yerevan-Hrazdan highway from Gyumri by walking during ‘#MyStep’ protest campaign against Serzh Sargsyan
Image Code: MHM0120573
Nikol Pashinyan reaches Yerevan-Hrazdan highway from Gyumri by walking during ‘#MyStep’ protest campaign against Serzh Sargsyan
'#MerjirSerjin' and '#MyStep' initiatives hold a protest action in front of the headquarters of the Republican party of Armenia
Former President of the Central Bank of Armenia Bagrat Asatryan, Head of ‘Alternative’ Analytical Center, Doctor of Economics Tatul Manaseryan and economist Mesrop Arakelyan are guests in ‘Article 3’ press club
