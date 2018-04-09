Archive
Monday, April 09 2018
'For the sake of the Armenian State' and '#merjirserjin' initiatives hold a protest action against Serzh Sargsyan's appointment as the RA Prime Minister on Freedom Square
Image Code: MHM0120528
Image Code: MHM0120529
Image Code: MHM0120530
Image Code: MHM0120531
Image Code: MHM0120532
Image Code: MHM0120533
Image Code: MHM0120534
Image Code: MHM0120535
Image Code: MHM0120536
Image Code: MHM0120537
Image Code: MHM0120538
Image Code: MHM0120539
Monday, April 09 2018
Leader of the National Consensus Party Aram Harutyunyan started a hunger strike aiming at preventing Serzh Sargsyan's appointment as the RA Prime Minister
