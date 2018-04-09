Archive
Monday, April 09 2018
Leader of the National Consensus Party Aram Harutyunyan started a hunger strike aiming at preventing Serzh Sargsyan's appointment as the RA Prime Minister
Image Code: MHM0120526
Image Code: MHM0120527
Monday, April 09 2018
'For the sake of the Armenian State' and '#merjirserjin' initiatives hold a protest action against Serzh Sargsyan's appointment as the RA Prime Minister on Freedom Square
Monday, April 09 2018
Inauguration ceremony of the newly elected President of the Republic of Armenia Armen Sarkissian took place at the Karen Demirchyan Sports and Concerts Complex of Yerevan, Armenia
