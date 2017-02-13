Monday, February 13 2017

Editor of 'Traveler' weekly Arianne Caoili, sculptor Bertrand Freiesleben and his manager-coordinator Christoph Hopel gave a press conference in Armenpress press club

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0111707 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111709 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111708 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111707 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111709 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111708 - Photolure News Agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook