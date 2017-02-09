Thursday, February 09 2017

A press conference on the topic of 'Political consequences of Lapshin's extradition to Azerbaijan' took place at the Media Center

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0111588 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111589 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111588 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111589 - Photolure News Agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook