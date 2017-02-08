Wednesday, February 08 2017

Head of ARFD Bureau's Hay Dat and Political Affairs Office Kiro Manoyan is guest in Armenpress press club

Photographer:
Image Name:
Image Description:
MHM0111557 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111556 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111558 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111557 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111556 - Photolure News Agency
MHM0111558 - Photolure News Agency
Subscribe
Share
Tweet
Share
facebook